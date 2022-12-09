Saturday, December 10, 2022
The father of Tulio Gómez, top shareholder of América de Cali, dies

December 9, 2022
The death was confirmed by the team. The causes of his death are unknown.

América de Cali is in mourning for the death of Tulio Eduardo Gómez, father Tulio Gómez, maximum shareholder of the Cali team. The news was confirmed by the same club on Thursday night through social networks.

The supermarket chain ‘La Montaña’ was owned by Gómez, which would later be continued by his son and which today is one of the largest in the trade. In fact, it is one of the sponsors of América de Cali.

Given the news, various personalities have spoken to send a message of condolences to the family. The governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, was one of the people who spoke.

“I send a big hug to Don Tulio Gómez, one of the most prominent businessmen in our region. Also to his brothers and relatives. And we pray for the eternal rest of his father, Don Tulio Eduardo Gómez. God take his soul to heaven ”, was what he trilled.

Teams such as Medellín, the champion Pereira, Alianza Petrolera, Pasto and the Colombian Football Federation also joined the messages of condolences.

SPORTS WRITING

