The father of Tulio Gómez, top shareholder of América de Cali, dies

Tulio Gomez and his father
Santiago Saldarriaga / America de Cali
The death was confirmed by the team. The causes of his death are unknown.
December 9, 2022, 10:36 A.M.
América de Cali is in mourning for the death of Tulio Eduardo Gómez, father Tulio Gómez, maximum shareholder of the Cali team. The news was confirmed by the same club on Thursday night through social networks.
We deeply regret the death of Mr. Tulio Eduardo Gómez, father of our largest shareholder Tulio Gómez. As an institution, we accompany the Gómez Giraldo family in this difficult moment. pic.twitter.com/sZXZBFXgcW
— America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) December 9, 2022
The supermarket chain ‘La Montaña’ was owned by Gómez, which would later be continued by his son and which today is one of the largest in the trade. In fact, it is one of the sponsors of América de Cali.
Given the news, various personalities have spoken to send a message of condolences to the family. The governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, was one of the people who spoke.
“I send a big hug to Don Tulio Gómez, one of the most prominent businessmen in our region. Also to his brothers and relatives. And we pray for the eternal rest of his father, Don Tulio Eduardo Gómez. God take his soul to heaven ”, was what he trilled.
I send a big hug to Mr. @tulioagomez, one of the most prominent businessmen in our region. Also to his brothers and relatives. And we pray for the eternal rest of his father, Don Tulio Eduardo Gómez. God take his soul to heaven. pic.twitter.com/WzB8BPplgN
— Clara Luz Roldán González (@ClaraLuzRoldan) December 9, 2022
Teams such as Medellín, the champion Pereira, Alianza Petrolera, Pasto and the Colombian Football Federation also joined the messages of condolences.
From Deportivo Pereira we regret the sensitive death of Tulio Gómez, father of the largest shareholder in América de Cali. A lot of strength for his family and friends in this difficult time 🕊 RIP pic.twitter.com/57PYARVSnz
– Deportivo Pereira (@Corpereira) December 9, 2022
SPORTS WRITING
