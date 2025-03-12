03/12/2025



Updated at 12:33h.





After the prosecution has endorsed that Noeliathe 24 -year -old who requested the euthanasia In Barcelona, ​​he has made the decision freely and freely, now his father, who paralyzed his death assisted last August by requesting the Court of precautionary measures, claims to cancel the procedure for which he was authorized. This is requested by Christian lawyers, on behalf of the parent, in his brief to the administrative contentious 12, who celebrated the view on March 4 to listen to the girl and the specialist who evaluated her.

In his appearance before the judge, Noelia was ratified in her decision and denounced having suffered coercionTo make her change your mind. The doctors and forensics who examined her determined that she had decided freely, that she was trained for it and that her state of health, “was paraplegically after a suicide attempt – complies with the assumptions contemplated by law to access euthanasia. It was after that when the magistrate gave a period of ten days to the parties to present their writings of conclusions, before issuing a failure. Thus, the Public Ministry has supported the young woman’s request, while Christian lawyers now claim the nullity of the entire procedure by which the assisted death was authorized.

In his letter, consulted by ABC, the entity alleges that the pair that evaluated the girl, formed by a doctor and a jurist, “has openly recognized both in the file, as in his judicial statement, which falsified his report, pretending a disagreement to raise the case to the commission.” They understand that this fact is an “absolute violation of the legally established procedure, missing the truth and violating the law of civil prosecution.”

On Noelia’s situation, Christian lawyers insists that “their diagnosed mental illnesses affect their ability to make stable decisions.” They point out that the young woman “had recognized an inability of 67 percent, for her mental illness prior to the attempt of suicide that left her in a wheelchair” and that, after this, he increased to 74 percent.









Now, It remains in the hands of the judge to issue his ruling. In any case, the entity that represents Noelia’s father has already advanced that, in case it endorses his assisted death, he will resort to all instances, without ruling out raising the case before the European Court of Human Law (ECHR), which could take the procedure years.