George, the father of the three little brothers who died in the fire in Bologna on Friday night, cannot rest

It is an unspeakable pain that George Panaite Birta feels, Stefania's ex-partner and father of the three children who, together with their mother, lost their lives in the fire that occurred in an apartment in Bologna last Friday night. Although the relationship between him and Stefania had ended, the relationship was excellent and the bond with the children was very strong. What the man in the morgue said.

Credit: George Panaite Birta – Facebook

Stefania Alexandra Nistora 32-year-old originally from Romania, and her three children Giorgia Alejandra, Mattia Stefano And Giulia Mariatwo two-year-old twins and their 6-year-old sister. These are the names of the victims of the devastating tragedy that occurred in Bologna last Friday night.

The flames would have started, as declared by the authorities of the Emilian capital, from one heater which the woman had lit during the night to heat the house. From it a short circuit to the electrical system and the related flames, which left all of them no escape.

Credit: George Panaite Birta – Facebook

Suffering more than anyone from a pain that is excruciating, inconsolable, indescribable George Panaite BirtaStefania's ex-boyfriend and father of three little ones who lost their lives in the Bologna fire. He wasn't home that night since he no longer lived there, but i relationships with his ex and above all with his children they were more than excellent. They were the apple of his eye and when he arrived on site and discovered what had happened, he fell ill and was taken to hospital.

Now he doesn't leave the morgue for a moment of the cemetery where his family is. She apologizes to the journalists because she can't talk to them. Just a quick statement: “Stefania and I had to raise them together… We had to raise them together“.

The closeness to the father of the children who died in the Bologna fire

Credit: George Panaite Birta – Facebook

It's not just the young dad. Many with him family membersbut also the friends hey colleagues. The latter also arrived from Milan and Tivoli. The manager of the Bolognese office of the company where he works, as it turned out, opened the doors of his home to host him and not to leave him alone in these heartbreaking days.

Proximity also from the municipal administration. Mayor Lepore in fact, he announced that he will take charge of all the funeral expenses and any other type of necessary support. Bologna had become the home of Stefania and her children, so much so Their bodies will be buried in the Emilian capitalat the end of the funeral which will take place in the next few days in the Orthodox church of San Luca Evangelista.