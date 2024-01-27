The pilot of the Falcon 10 plane that crashed in Afghanistan, Arkady Grachev, was hospitalized with a spinal injury. The pilot’s father, Yuri Grachev, told Izvestia about this on Saturday, January 27.

“He was admitted to the hospital. It turns out that he has a fracture of the cervical vertebra and displacement. He is now in the hospital,” he said.

Among other things, Yuri Grachev, referring to the words of Arkady, said that, presumably, after the plane crash, the passenger on board, Anatoly Evsyukov, was still alive for some time. However, they could not get him out of the rubble.

The Falcon 10 aircraft stopped communicating on January 20. The next day it became known about his crash in the mountains of the Afghan province of Badakhshan. The Afghan Ministry of Transport later noted that the plane was not supposed to fly over the country's territory, but for an unknown reason deviated from the course, changing the route.

Among those on board were two pilots, two doctors, and the Evsyukovs. The flight was organized due to the woman's illness. Evsyukova’s son said that the crew transported her from a clinic in Thailand to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the couple died as a result of the plane crash. Four crew members were found alive. On January 26, the survivors returned to Russia.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more people through negligence”). The Federal Air Transport Agency stated that the Falcon 10 is registered in the state register of civil aircraft of the Russian Federation. It was produced by the French company Dassault Aviation in 1978 and is owned by Athletic Group LLC, as well as by a private individual.

As Izvestia found out from the register on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Athletic Group LLC, according to preliminary information, did not have a certificate for performing commercial air transportation, aviation work, or a general aviation operator’s certificate. Pilots with private pilot licenses also could not fly an aircraft on a commercial flight.