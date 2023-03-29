Bori Fati’s interview came with Radio Cadena Kobe, stressing at the same time that his 20-year-old son prefers to stay and succeed with the Catalan giants, after he grew up in the age groups and became popular among the masses since his promotion to the first team.

He said in this regard: “It bothers me how they treat Ansu in terms of the number of minutes they give him (on the field), one minute, two minutes, three minutes, and this is what bothers me.”

And he continued, “I will not say that he should start, no matter what happens, because all the strikers are wonderful, they are elite, but we are talking about Ansu Fati. About an international Spanish player, about the number 10 in Barcelona, ​​about a young man coming from (academy) La Masia.”

Fati participated with Barcelona’s first team at the age of just 16 in 2019 and had an immediate impact. But a knee injury in 2020 kept him out for a long time.

In 2021, he wore the prestigious number 10 shirt, succeeding Argentine legend Lionel Messi, after the top scorer in the club’s history joined Paris Saint-Germain.

But Fati struggled to play under coach Xavi Hernandez, starting only 9 league matches this season despite his physical fitness.

Bori Fati revealed that he no longer attends Barcelona matches because he is frustrated with the current situation and plans to return to Seville, where the family settled in Spain after leaving Guinea-Bissau.