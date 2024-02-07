M5s, Tridico: “Raise wages and fight inequalities, let's work on this with the Democratic Party”

Pasquale Tridico he will run for the European Championships and it will be leader for the South with the M5s. “I accepted the proposal With you. I am happy and excited. It is my political baptism. For now, however, I am not joining the Movement – explains the former INPS president to Repubblica – in the meantime I'm running as an independent and I agreed to drive the political training school of the Movement, we'll see later. A position that I care about very much, because not only the ruling classes are born from training, but also ideas are born. I tried to involve excellent, independent people. We leave on February 15th.” Tridico is pushing for an alliance with the Democratic Party. “I say this sincerely, I am sure that this possibility exists. THE there are many convergent themes, especially on the economy. Besides, it seems to me that in Sardinia agreement has been reached, as in Umbria“.

“Reduce poverty and spread wages serves – continues Tridico to Repubblica – a create wealth. The main objective of a progressive political class must be precisely to reactivate growth by reducing inequalities. And on this I think Pd and Five Star have all the cards in order For march in the same direction and thus build an alternative to the Right”. Then Tridico reveals the political group of the 5s in Europe. “I think that the natural location of the Movement are i greens. And I'm sure we will get there, even if someone still hinders this process.”