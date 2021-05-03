Sixth day without Anna and Olivia, the two girls of one and six years disappeared on the Canary island of Tenerife with their father, Tomás Gimeno, 37, who on Tuesday, April 27, did not return them to their ex-partner after spend several hours with them. This Monday it was known that Gimeno made a transfer between two of his bank accounts worth 55,000 euros one day before his disappearance, but did not extract cash, according to sources in the investigation. In addition, the analysis of the blood remains found on Wednesday in Gimeno’s boat – found adrift hours after the disappearance of the father and the daughters – concludes that the blood is not from the minors but from the father, as reported by this Monday Canary Television.

About twenty members of the Civil Guard and the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the armed institute inspected this Monday for the second time the Gimeno farm in the town of Igueste de Candelaria (municipality of Candelaria, in the east of the island). During the inspection, which lasted about four hours, a relative of Gimeno was present, who left the residence shortly before it ended.

The search device has expanded its area of ​​action to the west of the island this Monday, although efforts are concentrated on the seabed of the east coast. The air and maritime service of the Civil Guard participate in the search, as well as the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police, which is leading the investigation, supported by agents of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) arrived from Madrid. In addition, other organizations such as Maritime Rescue and 112 of the Canary Islands support the search with a helicopter, according to the Civil Guard.

On the left, Olivia, six years old; on the right, Anna, of one.

Researchers try to stay hopeful despite the passing days. One of the hypotheses involves a kidnapping and that one or more people will help Gimeno to carry out a preconceived plan, sources consulted by Efe point out.

Another of the traces that the investigators follow is that of the aforementioned transfer of 55,000 euros between two Gimeno accounts, made the day before his disappearance. Sources of the investigation consulted have assured that the father of the girls has not withdrawn cash from ATMs since he disappeared last Tuesday.

Tomás Antonio Giméno, father of the disappeared girls. SOSMISSED / Europa Press

Reconstruction of the facts

Anna and Olivia Gimeno have been missing since the night of April 27. On the afternoon of that Tuesday, Gimeno picked up her youngest daughter at the home of Beatriz Zimmerman, the girls’ mother, and later went to the Die Villa Camp, near the German School (municipality of El Rosario), where the eldest daughter studies, according to the Civil Guard report. Between the ex-partner there is no regulatory agreement or judicial sentence for the visits of the minors, so they had been carried out by mutual agreement.

According to the complaint, at 9:00 p.m. the mother went to Gimeno’s house to pick up the girls, but no one responded. When calling him by phone, the man said that he had gone out to dinner with them and that when he finished he would take them to the woman’s home, in the town of Radazul (also in El Rosario).

Shortly before 10 pm, as there was still no news from her ex-husband, Beatriz Zimmerman phoned him again. This time, the content of the conversation was very different: according to her testimony, he replied that he was not going to see his daughters or him again, and not to worry, that he was going to take good care of girls.

The mother then went to the Civil Guard post in Radazul to report the events. At the barracks, at 10:30 p.m., he called Gimeno again, who answered him in the same terms. At 11:45 p.m., the girls’ father’s phone signaled off or out of coverage.

The one who was his partner spoke to him again at 1.30. According to the statement, during this call they have a “long conversation in which they talk about things about their relationship”, and in which Gimeno tells him that “he is going to go far and that he is not going to see the girls again. ”.

The next day, Beatriz Zimmerman returned to the police station. Then he informed the agents that Tomás Gimeno’s parents had told him that their son and the girls were at his home around 7:30 p.m. and that, when he left, he used a tone “that the parents interpret as farewell.” Gimeno, as reported by the girls’ mother, would express herself in a similar way after communicating with friends and the close circle of her ex-partner.

The patrol boat Río Duero is searching for the girls Anna and Olivia on the east coast of Tenerife. Europa Press / Europa Press

The movements of Tomás Gimeno

What were Tomás Gimeno’s movements during Tuesday afternoon? The captain of the Tenerife Marina, Enrique Alonso, assured Mediaset on Monday that he was seen at 17.50 at the port facilities, where he had gone to “check the engine.” At 9:30 p.m., Tomás Gimeno returned to the marina with his white Audi A3, parked it in front of his dock and unloaded a series of bags and suitcases. He was seen by the night watchman, who assures that he was not accompanied by the girls. Nor do the security cameras record their presence

Around 9:50 p.m. he left the marina and returned around 11:30 p.m. At that moment, he came into contact with Antonio, the night watchman of the facilities, whom he asked to charge his phone at his gate for about 15 minutes. At 12:30 a.m. he set sail for the second and last time.

The next morning, the court of first instance and instruction number 3 of Güímar opened proceedings for alleged parental kidnapping. Anna and Olivia’s disappearance was declared high-risk and the investigation, secret. A large device began the search by land, sea and air.

On Thursday, a child restraint chair in vehicles appeared at sea, and the Civil Guard finally confirmed that it belonged to Anna, the youngest of the girls. The news that the ship had lost its anchor also broke out. The search was extended to the southeast of Tenerife.