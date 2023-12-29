The body of the father of the head of the press service of Patriarch Vladimir Legoyda was found in the Moscow region

In the Moscow region, unknown persons killed the father of the head of the Synodal Department for Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) with society and the head of the press service of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill Vladimir Legoyda. This was reported by the Telegram channel “112”.

The body of Roman Legoyda was found in a ravine near the road. It is noted that the death is of a criminal nature; an elderly man was killed as a result of a robbery.

It is clarified that the journalist’s father became a victim of a crime on the afternoon of December 29. He went to the store after a walk with his grandson and did not return home.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into murder

The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case into murder under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, this was reported in Telegram– control channel.

On December 29, 2023, the body of a 90-year-old local resident with multiple stab wounds was found on the side of the road in the Leninsky urban district. Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region

The most experienced investigators and criminologists have arrived at the scene, inspections, interrogations, operational search activities and other investigative actions are being carried out.

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, took control of the case and instructed the head of the department for the Moscow region, Alexander Starikov, to submit an operational report on the circumstances of the incident and the progress of the investigation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs promised to find those responsible and bring them to justice

Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk in Telegram-channel expressed condolences to Vladimir Legoyda in connection with the tragic death of his father and promised that the department would conduct an investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs will do everything possible to solve this terrible crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. Irina Volk official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Legoyda's father was killed between 12 and 16 hours on December 29

How reports RT, Roman Legoyda left home on the afternoon of December 29 at about 12 o’clock. At around 16:00 he was found on the side of a ravine by a man walking his dog. “Moscow's comsomolets” clarifiedthat an elderly man was stabbed about 20 times.

Roman Legoyda worked in the city of Kustanay in Kazakhstan, where his son Vladimir was born in 1973. He served in the local traffic police and left a good memory of himself among his colleagues.