17-month-old girl hospitalized with abrasions: after her mother’s arrest, her father breaks the silence on the Mattino 5 program

It is located in a gated community 17 month old baby that she had been admitted to various hospitals due to abrasions on her body. The judge ordered the removal from her father and the arrest of her mother, accused of having procured them for him.

On the morning of Friday 3 March during an episode of Morning 5program that airs on Channel fivedecided to break the silence the Pope, who suddenly found himself without a daughter and with his wife in the prison. The man in an audio message said:

I’m suffering a lot from this situation, my daughter and wife have been taken from me, I no longer understand anything, I don’t know where my daughter is, I can’t see her, I can’t hug her, I don’t know where she is.

After the dad’s message, even the legal who assists him wanted to have his say opinion about what happened. The lawyer said in the interview:

There are so many truths, my client has his own, he has no reason to suspect his wife. He declares he is unaware of any fact that could have affected the situation of the child. The father was having an affair with his wife and child and carried a bag with spare parts to the hospital: was the crime scene preserved? Do we know what the father brought?

17-month-old girl with abrasions: the facts

The sad episode of this little girl came to light in the early days of February. In the previous months she had been hospitalized in various hospitals in the province of Varese. She had abrasions on her body and no one understood the reason.

However, it was only after a hospitalization at the Milan Polyclinic that doctors began to have gods suspects about his mother. The police have put some hidden cameras in the room and it is precisely from these films that the truth emerged.

It was her mother who caused those abrasions, spraying her with a spray deodorant on the body. Since then she has been under arrest and has repeatedly asked about her daughter and to be transferred to the home. There will be more updates on this sad story.