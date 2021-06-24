John McAfee died in prison, the mystery of the tweet: “I didn’t commit suicide”

John McAfee, the “father” of the first computer antivirus, was found dead on the evening of Wednesday 23 June in a prison in Barcelona, ​​where the computer programmer was being held awaiting extradition to the United States for an alleged tax offense.

According to the Catalan authorities, McAfee, inventor of the first computer antivirus, committed suicide. The news, which in a short time went around the world, is however surrounded by a real thriller, which has become viral on the web.

Many users, in fact, have relaunched a tweet from McAfee, dating back to October 15, 2020, in which the entrepreneur wrote: “I’m happy in here. I have friends. Food is good. Everything is alright. Know that if I hang myself at Epstein it will not have been my fault ”.

In one of McAfee’s latest tweets, featured on his profile Twitter, the programmer, on the other hand, denied the allegations and wrote: “The United States believes that I have hidden the cryptocurrencies. I wish I had, but they have dissolved in many hands of Team McAfee, while my remaining assets are all seized. My friends have evaporated for fear of being associated with me. I have nothing. And yet, I regret nothing ”.

WHO IS JOHN MCAFEE: ANTIVIRUS “DADDY”

Born on a US military base in Great Britain to an American father and a British mother, John McAfee is the inventor of the first computer antivirus, made in 1986. In 1992, his company, McAfee Associates, was worth $ 80 million on the stock market. . The man, who would have turned 76 in September, has a turbulent past.

In 2008, in fact, to avoid being tried in two cases, one by an injured employee and one for the death of a student of his flight school, he expatriated from the United States and moved to Belize. Here, he invests in some companies and remains obsessed with the fight against drug trafficking. In 2012 he escaped from Pese on suspicion of the murder of a neighbor, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Subsequently, the foreign minister of Belize will let it be known that McAfee was in fact to be questioned not as a suspect but as a person informed in the facts. Back in the United States, in 2005 he ran for the primary of the Libertarian party, getting 8% behind Gary Johnson, who got the nomination. This year, McAfee announced his intention to re-run in the Libertarian party primaries ahead of the US presidential elections in November.