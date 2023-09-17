Home page World

A lottery player became a millionaire with his ticket. He couldn’t believe his luck and initially hid the note in the closet.

Hamm – Six correct numbers on the betting slip – many people dream of that lotto-Playing. However, the likelihood of this happening is very low. But: A 50-year-old man from the Stuttgart area had this luck. At first, the father of the family couldn’t believe that he would now be a millionaire. Lotto Baden-Württemberg has now announced this. He initially hid his ticket, with which he won two million euros, in the closet. He only redeemed this a few days later.

Father becomes a lottery millionaire – and hides the ticket in the closet

The 50-year-old has… Lotto on Saturday marked six correct winning numbers on August 26th. According to Lotto Baden-Württemberg, the probability of hitting the jackpot in this drawing was one in 15.5 million. Luckily he was only missing the super number. The 50-year-old still received a sum of money worth millions. And: The father of the family wants to continue working and think about what he will do with his winnings. reports wa.de.

Another incredible story happened to a casual gamer in NRW. She accidentally finds her old Eurojackpot betting slip again. When she lets him check it, it becomes clear: she is a multi-millionaire. A Player from the Recklinghausen district didn’t even bet nine euros – and is now almost 17 times a millionaire.