Manuel Ranoque arrives at the Military Hospital to visit the children in Bogotá, on June 11, 2023. RAUL ARBOLEDA (AFP)

The Colombian Police have arrested this Friday Manuel Ranoque, the father of the indigenous children who in June surprised the whole world for surviving a plane crash and 40 days in the jungle. This has been confirmed by the Attorney General’s Office, which has added that the arrest for the crime of sexual abuse, requested by a prosecutor and approved by a judge, was carried out in Bogotá. The Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) has custody of the four minors: Lesly Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months). Ranoque is the stepfather of the two oldest girls and the father of the youngest.

The mother of the four, Magdalena Mucutuy, died in the plane crash that they survived. On May 1, she and her children boarded an aircraft that covered the Araracuara (Caquetá) – San José del Guaviare route, a jungle area of ​​the Amazon with limited transportation options and where trips of this type are common. of precarious devices. They were going to Bogotá to meet again with Ranoque, who had displaced from the reservation where he was governor, after denouncing threats from the Carolina Ramírez Front, one of the dissident groups of the extinct FARC guerrilla. After the plane crash, they were forced to survive on fariña (a cassava flour) found in the luggage of one of the deceased, fruits from the jungle, and a package of emergency supplies dropped by the military. Ranoque, together with the military and indigenous guards, was the protagonist of the rescue operation.

The miraculous appearance of the children brought up the complaints against Ranoque and the bad relationship he had with the children’s maternal grandparents. There were rumors that the little ones were hiding from the rescue teams because they feared that the father would beat them for getting lost in the jungle. When they left the Military Hospital in Bogotá, the ICBF decided to take charge of them while it investigated complaints of ill-treatment against Ranoque. The father denied his guilt and demanded that the State hand over custody to him as soon as possible. “They are my children, not the president’s. Only that, ”he told this newspaper in July.

The maternal grandparents, Narciso Mucutuy and María Fátima Valencia, recounted that Ranoque hit their daughter and mistreated their grandchildren; They also pointed out the alleged sexual abuse of Lesly, 13 years old and the oldest of the four children. The grandparents have been fighting for weeks for custody of the four children. Not only against Ranoque, but also against Andrés, Magdalena’s first husband and father of her two eldest daughters. “Now interested people appear. Since my daughter divorced him we haven’t heard from him. He now lets himself be seen, ”said the grandmother in July. “They give them to me and I take them to the Amazon,” she assured regarding her intentions.

The ICBF, which was studying the complaints, did not let Ranoque see the two older girls during the weeks they spent at the Bogota Military Hospital. At that time, the Institute evaluated various options for the future life of the brothers. “Guaranteeing the rights of the Mucutuy brothers requires a prudent time that allows us to protect their integrity, until the family environment is safe for their growth,” declared the director of the entity, Astrid Cáceres, in July.

The Government has created a trust to manage the money that children can receive for telling their story. Producers from around the world, including several from Hollywood, have made offers to get the rights, but for now they have remained up in the air. Ranoque, for his part, filed a lawsuit a few weeks ago for 572 million pesos, about $150,000, against the company Avianline Charters’s, owner of the plane.

