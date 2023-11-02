A migrant who raped a 13-year-old girl in St. Petersburg was detained in Moscow

A 23-year-old migrant from Uzbekistan suspected of raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in St. Petersburg was detained in Moscow. This is reported by “Fontanka”.

According to the department, in the summer the defendant abused a girl in Yuzhno-Primorsky Park. She did not tell anyone about what happened, but the victim became pregnant. Then the parents took their daughter to see a doctor for examination. There, a schoolgirl shared her tragedy.

The child’s father has already been placed in isolation. The issue of his arrest will be decided soon.

Earlier it became known that in St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained a 49-year-old honored coach of Russia for raping a 13-year-old student.