In 1950 Vincent minnelli He was filming one of the most famous movies of his career, ‘The father of the bride’, with Spencer tracy like a father who watches with terror how his daughter, who was his little right eye, leaves home to marry a man whom he sees as a rival in his daughter’s affection. The film garnered three Oscar nominations, one of them for Spencer Tracy. The film was so successful that a sequel was immediately made, also directed by Vincente Minnelli: ‘The father is a grandfather’.

It would be in 1991 when the comedian Steve Martin decides to recover that story in a film also titled ‘The father of the bride’, second version was a box office success, so much so that it was decided to make a second film entitled ‘The father of the bride (now also grandfather) returns’ which brought together great comedy actors such as Diane Keaton, Martin Short and Steve Martin himself, in its cast. under the direction of Charles Shyer, who had also signed the previous version. It was so successful again that a new sequel was made, “Father of the Bride Part 3,” directed by Nancy Meyers with the same cast.

Now a new remake of that one is announced, which will star Andy García. This new adaptation will be directed by Gaz Alazraki and written by Matt López, and will present the particularity that it will be a Latin wedding in a Cuban family. “I am very excited to join ‘The Father of the Bride’, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and that represents my Cuban culture and heritage in this story,” said Andy García confirming his participation in the remake in which the actor will also participate as a co-producer. Matt López, screenwriter of ‘Beyond Dreams’ by Adam Sandler, compares this new major version with the original, that of the first film directed by Vincente Minnelli

Andy García, actor of Cuban origin, nominated for an Oscar for ‘The Godfather Part III’, has bet in his last years on a career very much geared towards humor and among his latest works is the sequel to ‘Mamma mia’. As for television, García is awaiting the premiere of “Rebel”, an ABC series inspired by Erin Brockovich and starring alongside Katey Sagal. The rest of the cast and filming start dates have not yet been revealed.