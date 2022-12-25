The father of the bride: plot, cast and streaming of the film

The Father of the Bride is a 1991 film directed by director Charles Shyer, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name directed by Vincente Minnelli.

Plot

George Banks is an upper-middle-class American citizen who owns a shoe manufacturing company. Her quiet and ordinary life is turned upside down when, returning home after a postgraduate research doctorate in Rome, her 22-year-old daughter Annie shocks everyone by announcing her marriage to Bryan McKenzie, a member of a wealthy family. George can’t imagine his life without his favorite daughter and thus begins to assume strange and exaggerated attitudes, under the amazed eyes of Annie and her future son-in-law, his wife Nina, his younger son Matty, and his future in-laws John and Joanna. The situation gets even worse when the wife and daughter decide to organize the reception in the house, entrusting the wedding preparations to the eccentric wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer: he will put a strain on George’s nerves with the ever-increasing cost of the wedding. so much so that he ends up in prison due to a scene in a supermarket for the cost of a pack of hot dogs. But realizing he’s hit rock bottom, George finally realizes that her daughter is all grown up and that it’s time to let her go.

The father of the bride: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Father of the Bride, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Steve MartinGeorge Stanley Banks

Diane KeatonNina Banks

Kimberly Williams-PaisleyAnnie Banks

Kieran CulkinMatty Banks

George NewbernBryan MacKenzie

Martin Short: Franck Eggelhoffer

BD Wong: Howard Weinstein

Peter Michael GoetzJohn MacKenzie

Kate McGregor-StewartJoanna MacKenzie

Eugene Levy: Singer in rehearsal

Richard PortnowAl

David PasquesiHanck

Chauncey Leopardi Cameron

Marissa Lefton: Annie at 3 years old

Sarah Rose Karr as Annie at 7 years old

Amy Young: Annie at 12

Britt Leach: assistant supermarket manager

Ira Heiden: Shelf keeper

