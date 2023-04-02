The Father of the Bride – Miami Wedding: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, The Father of the Bride – Wedding In Miami, a 2022 film directed by Gary Alazraki with Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced and Andy Garcia, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A father has to deal with the organization of his daughter’s wedding and with all the relationships that exist and will be created between the two families, especially considering the Cuban-American mix that emerges.

The Father of the Bride – Wedding In Miami: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Father of the Bride – Miami Wedding, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Adria Arjona

Isabella Merced

Andy Garcia

Laura Harring

Enrique Murciano

Diego Boneta

Chloe Fineman

Chelsea Alana Rivera

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Father of the Bride – Miami Wedding on live TV and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 2 April 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform SkyGo.