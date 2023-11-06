“My daughter was too young, that’s not true”, says the father of the 15-year-old girl who jumped from the third floor, denies any accusation

Investigations are continuing 15 year old girl who threw herself from the third floor of her home. Mithila, this is the name of the young Bengali girl, died in Ancona hospital after 3 days of agony. Doctors were unable to save her life.

The police have launched an investigation file and pointed the finger at his father of the 15 year old girl now investigated for incitement to suicide. The hypothesis is that the teenager took the extreme step to escape an arranged marriage. A story that brings to mind that of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared and was found lifeless in Novellara. She had dishonored her family by refusing an arranged marriage.

The 15-year-old girl’s father denies the charges

Mithila’s father was not at home at the time of the events and has denied all charges. She will have to appear before investigators in the next few days. The autopsy carried out on the girl’s lifeless body has not yet been filed. From the initial information released, it would appear that she died following the fall and that no further previous injuries were found. However, there is one aspect that investigators are trying to clarify. The girl was due the next day undergo a gynecological examination. Perhaps, it was precisely that visit from him that was his greatest concern. The officers seized her diary and smartphone, hoping to find the answers in the young victim’s personal belongings.

Arranged wedding? That’s not true, my daughter was too young.

With these words the father denied the accusations, while he emerged exhausted from the morgue together with his wife.

Last year, the little girl was confided in a teacher, telling her that she wouldn’t finish school because her father wanted to take her to Bangladesh for an arranged marriage. Social workers were also interested in the matter. The Prosecutor’s Office had ordered the ban on expatriation of the 15 year old. And after a journey with a family consultancy, the parents were declared eligible to continue to exercise parental authority of Mithila. Only further investigations will shed light on the death of this young woman.