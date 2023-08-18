He had promised his girls, a family trip to the lake: the father of the 11-year-old girl who died on August 15 speaks

The father of 11 year old girl who lost his life in Lake Como, told what happened in the last moments of his daughter’s life.

The younger, of Senegalese origin, was in the water with a friend and her two older sisters. Suddenly, the current of the Meria stream swept the 11-year-old girl away, swallowing her up to 20 meters deep. The lifeless body was recovered after twenty long hours.

I promised to take them to the lake, we’ve been waiting for this trip for a long time.

A dad who wanted to make his girls’ wishes come true on August 15th, to spend a wonderful day with them. It was around 4pm when the 11-year-old girl entered the water with her sisters and her friend, wanting to cool off. However, none of them knew how to swim, and within moments they sank.

Fortunately, some swimmers present intervened and managed to bring the other three back to shore. But of the 11 year old girl you are lost track in a few moments.

Shortly after, the divers of the fire brigade reached Lake Como and mobilized as quickly as possible, hoping to be able to find and recover the minor. Unfortunately, it took about 20 hours before returning the lifeless body to his dad.

The man, a truck driver of Senegalese origin, lives in a small town in the Lecco area with his daughters. He still can’t believe that after his wife and mother of the girls, he also lost his youngest daughter. In September would have attended sixth grade.

Credit: Firefighters – Facebook

The story quickly spread on the web and shocked the whole of Italy. All present issued their own testimony to the police. Fortunately, some swimmers intervened promptly without thinking of the danger and managed to save at least the two older sisters and their friend.