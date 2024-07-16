Keiichiro Toyama Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Regarding His Departure from Sony in an interview given to the VGC newspaper. The father of Silent Hill and of Forbidden Siren, currently working on Slitterhead explained that Sony wanted Japan Studio to develop “higher budget games” before it closed down. He wanted to do new and creative things, so he decided to leave, preferring to become independent.

More creativity, less money

Toyama left Japan Studio in 2020. In the interview he explained what Sony’s expectations were: “There was increasing pressure towards making games with higher budgets. This is what they wanted from Japan Studio.”

“My goal has always been to create original games. I feel like I can do it even without a huge budget.” Toyama explained, adding, “I can also express myself. Becoming independent has allowed me to do just that. Since leaving Sony, I feel like I’m doing what I want to do.”

In short, Leaving Sony was a kind of liberation for Toyama. After all, we are talking about one of the most creative authors in Japan, to whom we owe Silent Hill (developed for Konami), Siren and the splendid yet underrated, even by the public, Gravity Rush.

It’s a shame for the fate that befell Japan Studio, which, despite never having created million-dollar titles in terms of sales, has always signed works of great impact which contributed significantly to giving PlayStation the identity it still enjoys today and which, in some ways, allows it to live off its profits.

For the rest, we remind you that Slitterhead will be released in November 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.