

03/12/2025



Updated at 5:34 p.m.





The father of 14 -year -old under allegedly involved in the death of Belén Cortés, DGP, denounced the mother of the other 15 -year -old -JJG- for «Facilitate cocaine and heroine». This is confirmed by the spokesman of the child’s paternal family, Fernando Cumbres, who also ensures that the complaint was recorded the same Sunday in which the fatal outcome occurred. A day before the crime was committed, both minors were found in Villafranca de los Barros -municipality of origin of one of them -after having escaped during the Badajoz carnival.

Bethlehem herself, as responsible educator, was present at the time they both told what happened to the Civil Guard, just before being transferred to the villaged villa. DGP’s family then decided to undergo a “Medical review”after he had consumed drugs, according to the family spokesman, “facilitated” by the mother of the other minor. Specifically, they speak of “cocaine and heroin.”

This situation leads them to denounce mother and son and request that they “separate” both minors. The complaint consists at 13.50h on the fateful Sunday. According to the spokesman for the paternal family of the child of 14 years, that same Sunday, DGP’s father speaks “by WhatsApp” with the social educator until he stops answering the messages: “We do not know if for something else or because she had already been attacked,” he says.