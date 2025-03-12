The father of the 14 -year -old detained for the death of Bethlehem, the social educator murdered in a protoned floor of Badajoz, He had filed a complaint with the Civil Guard one day before the crime against the child under 15 and his mother for facilitating drugs. This was stated by the paternal family spokesman of the under 14 -year -old, Fernando Cumbres, in several television programs such as In everyone’s lips and the Ana Rosa program.

As explained, both minors were disappeared for six days. “The two escaped together the previous week and since Wednesday or Thursday before they appeared they had been in the house of the mother of the other boy,” he said, arguing that it was then when They facilitated “cocaine and heroine” to the 14 -year -old, something that the same child told the Civil Guard.

After that statement at the police station, the child of the child took the young man to the University Hospital of Badajoz, with the approval of the social educator, to corroborate the intake of substances and to check the health status of the child after almost a week missing. “Consumption was confirmed [de drogas] And Bethlehem was notified at seven in the morning, “says Cumbres.

The father’s lawyer also has also reported that the parent had spoken with the deceased to try to change his son’s partner to another protected floor. ”Father and Bethlehem were agreing to move the other minor Because we were afraid that they could attempt against their physical integrity, “said Cumbres.

Likewise, the Paternal Family spokesman has assured that The 14 -year -old has no background and was on the floor guarded as “measure of coexistence in educational group.” “He did not comply with any condemnation and is not a dangerous criminal,” he clarified.