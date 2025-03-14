The well -known Extremaduran cook Antonio Granero, father of one of the minors allegedly involved in the Badajoz Social Educator Murderbelieve that “tragedy could have been avoided“

In statements, barn, explains that He had the custody of his son Since 2017, but he gave it to the Board of Extremadura three months ago “because I could not “.

Since then, he says, they have been “three months in a critical situation in which justice has been Very laxpermissive and has been put in profile “before repeated criminal behaviors of the child.

Ensures that your child should have been in A closed regime center And he does not understand that he and the other supposedly involved minors were in a protected floor “with a practically helpless woman.”

Antonio Granero believes that “This does not arise from one day to anotherthere are some children’s history and adolescence that are totally dramatic “and attributes the root of the problems of their child to which the administration did not prevent contacts with their mother,” who has a wide criminal history. “

Antonio Granero, who speaks with his son every night, points out that the minors “now already They are aware of the severity of the situation And it seems that they are accusing each other to try to avoid the consequences that derive from these acts, although it is clear that they have been, to a greater or lesser extent than others. “