The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Baker dies

Brazilian police said last night that the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Becker drowned in a lake near his vacation home in southern Brazil.

Dorotio Machado Filho, inspector of police in Lavras do Sol, said Jose Baker, 57, was swimming near a dam on his property when the accident happened Wednesday afternoon. The police ruled out the suspicion of murder.

Alison joined Liverpool in 2018 from Rome and was named the best goalkeeper in the world in 2019. His younger brother Muriel plays at Fluminense, Brazil.

Internacional, for which the two brothers played, sent condolences on their official Twitter account.

“It is with great sorrow that we have received the news of the death of Jose Augustinho Baker, father of former goalkeepers Alison and Muriel,” the club said.