Between pain and indignation. The relatives of the victims of last weekend’s fire at the Las Atalayas entertainment venues are living these days between mourning the loss of their loved ones and the need for someone to offer an explanation for what happened. Jairo, the father of Leidy Paola, one of the victims, has already contacted the relatives of the other three missing people who lived in Caravaca de la Cruz and, together, they want to move forward so that the facts are clarified and “avoid “That something like this could happen again.”

Demonstrations of solidarity with the victims continue as their identities become known. The four who lived in Caravaca had done so for many years and so had their families. For this afternoon, two groups have called a rally in the Plaza San Juan de la Cruz, in Caravaca, starting at 8 p.m., to pay tribute and show support to the families of those affected in the fire that occurred in Murcia, especially to the four people residing in Caravaca.

A minute of silence is planned to be held in memory of the victims and a gesture of support for their families in these difficult times. According to the conveners, the Ecuadorian association Virgen del Quinche and the Association of Foreigners of the Northwest, the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, and the parish priest of the church of El Salvador, David Martínez, have already confirmed their attendance.

Pending information



The displays of solidarity are mixed with the advice that many neighbors are offering to Jairo and the rest of the affected relatives. “I cannot confirm that we are going to establish a platform, for now we are waiting for them to give us all the information about our children and this is the biggest concern,” says Jairo. In his last statements, he ruled out that the fire originated in the Fonda nightclub and claimed to have seen images that clearly showed that the fire started at the Teatre nightclub and that one of the workers at the premises tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. . For Jairo, “regardless of where the fire originated, these things should not happen; because a leisure center is a center where people go to feel safe, not to find death.

In any case, both he and the rest of those affected have the support of the Caravaca de la Cruz City Council. Among the victims there is also a couple, Rosa and Jorge, who have left behind three young children.

Municipal support



The mayor, José Francisco García Fernández, has expressed all his support for the families of the four young people from Caravaca de la Cruz directly affected by this tragic accident and has thanked the work of all the socio-health professionals and the security forces involved in the management of this event.

The municipality is shocked by the tragic accident, and there are expressions of condolence with the families of the four neighbors who remain missing, awaiting the identification of the bodies.

An altar to mourn the absent

RH

Three young people light candles yesterday in the Las Atalayas area.



Guillermo Carrión/ AGM







Dozens of citizens, especially of South American origin, continue to gather every afternoon, since last Monday, in the vicinity of the Atalayas nightclubs in Murcia, where thirteen people died, to express their solidarity with the families of the victims. This place, at the beginning of Isla Cristina street, has become a place of pilgrimage for friends, acquaintances and family.

A kind of altar has been established on the road with candles, flowers and flags of the countries of origin of the deceased – Ecuador, Nicaragua and Colombia. Around this symbol, attendees show their condolences in an atmosphere of consternation accompanied by religious music and prayers. «I am from Venezuela and, although there are no victims from my country among the dead, for me they are like my brothers. We are all united by a common culture. In these moments, we feel the families’ pain as our own and we must be united,” explains Rodolfo Montilla.