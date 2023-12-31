The young Iago Negrón, 19 years old and whose disappearance was reported on Friday, has appeared at his home and is fine, as indicated through his Instagram account his father, the musician Giacomo Negronetti.

“It's okay,” Negronetti said. “She's been alone. She has slept on the street. She has returned home at her expense. She has not had access to media or mobile phones; “She had no idea what was going on.”

The family had been looking for him since Thursday, after he sent three messages from his mobile phone and then disappeared without leaving a trace. The family shared the image of him and the young man's last movements on social networks to urge the residents of the municipality to collaborate in finding him as soon as possible.

Later, the father's account posted a message signed by Negron in which he stated that his disappearance was due to the fact that he had “wanted to live an adventure.” “Plus, I wanted to take the law into my own hands with a couple of people who had upset me,” the message continued. “I apologize to the National Police Corps and all those involved in my search for having wasted their time. […] Please let no one follow my example because I have caused too much suffering for no reason.”

