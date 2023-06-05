The father of Germán Chaves died, who was hit by a truck along with the cyclist

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The father was accompanying his son this Sunday in training on the roads of Cundinamarca.
The father of the cyclist Germán Chaves, who died this Sunday after being hit by a truck, died in the last few hours as a result of the injuries left by the serious accident suffered with his son at noon.
This was reported by the portal ‘A puro pedal’, by journalist Fabio Cárdenas.
(In context: New tragedy in Colombian cycling: Germán Chaves died hit by a van).
Mourning in cycling for the tragedy of the Chaves family
According to the authorities, this Sunday, around 1 pm, a traffic accident was reported on the road that connects the municipalities of Chocontá and Villapinzón.
Apparently, according to the first official report, the driver of a van had a microsleep and then ran over Germán Chaves and his father.
As a result of the accident, the 28-year-old cyclist died on the road.
His father had been taken by ambulance to the Chocontá Hospital. There, just four hours after the accident, he died as a result of the injuries left by the accident.
Unfortunately, the father of Germán Cháves, has also just passed away after the terrible accident on the roads of Cundinamarca
— A Puro Pedal (@APuroPedalCol) June 4, 2023
