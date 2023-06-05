The father of Germán Chaves died, who was hit by a truck along with the cyclist

The father of the cyclist Germán Chaves, who died this Sunday after being hit by a truck, died in the last few hours as a result of the injuries left by the serious accident suffered with his son at noon.

This was reported by the portal ‘A puro pedal’, by journalist Fabio Cárdenas.

(In context: New tragedy in Colombian cycling: Germán Chaves died hit by a van).

Mourning in cycling for the tragedy of the Chaves family

The cyclist Germán Chaves. Photo: Instagram by Germán Chaves, Courtesy

According to the authorities, this Sunday, around 1 pm, a traffic accident was reported on the road that connects the municipalities of Chocontá and Villapinzón.

Apparently, according to the first official report, the driver of a van had a microsleep and then ran over Germán Chaves and his father.

As a result of the accident, the 28-year-old cyclist died on the road.

His father had been taken by ambulance to the Chocontá Hospital. There, just four hours after the accident, he died as a result of the injuries left by the accident.

