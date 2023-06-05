Monday, June 5, 2023
The father of Germán Chaves died, who was hit by a truck along with the cyclist

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in Sports
The father of Germán Chaves died, who was hit by a truck along with the cyclist


Accident German Chaves

Accident.

Accident.

The father was accompanying his son this Sunday in training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

The father of the cyclist Germán Chaves, who died this Sunday after being hit by a truck, died in the last few hours as a result of the injuries left by the serious accident suffered with his son at noon.

This was reported by the portal ‘A puro pedal’, by journalist Fabio Cárdenas.

(In context: New tragedy in Colombian cycling: Germán Chaves died hit by a van).

Mourning in cycling for the tragedy of the Chaves family

The cyclist Germán Chaves.

Photo:

Instagram by Germán Chaves, Courtesy

According to the authorities, this Sunday, around 1 pm, a traffic accident was reported on the road that connects the municipalities of Chocontá and Villapinzón.

Apparently, according to the first official report, the driver of a van had a microsleep and then ran over Germán Chaves and his father.

As a result of the accident, the 28-year-old cyclist died on the road.

His father had been taken by ambulance to the Chocontá Hospital. There, just four hours after the accident, he died as a result of the injuries left by the accident.

