The family of Fátima Aguilar, host of the Weekly Report, is in mourning after the journalist’s father died this Tuesday due to COVID-19.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by her colleague María Teresa Braschi during the broadcast of 90 Noon. She sent her heartfelt condolences to her colleague, who traveled to Trujillo last weekend to ensure his father’s health.

“We want to start this program with our deepest condolences for our colleague Fátima Aguilar, who unfortunately has just lost her father, Andrés Aguilar Abanto, after a tough battle against the coronavirus. From here, all your fellow Latina’s want to extend a big hug to both you and your family in the hope that they can find strength and comfort. Today’s program is dedicated to you, Fatima, and your family, ”said Braschi.

According to Fátima Aguilar through her official Twitter account, her father was hospitalized for 10 days in the Trujillo hospital. He assured that he urgently needed an ICU bed, however, he was denied due to his advanced age.

“Today marks the 10th day of my daddy in the hospital. Despite being a priority 1 patient, arriving without comorbidities and having remained stable for several days, they did not give her the ICU bed because they preferred young people (as we were told), so her condition progressed. We want to give him the emotional support he needs, ”the Latina journalist’s last tweet reads.

