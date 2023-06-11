There is apprehension, beyond the triumph, at Manchester City. The father of Enzo Maresca, deputy of the coach of the European champions Pep Guardiola, would have disappeared in Istanbul, while he was at the stadium following the Champions League final between Citizens and Inter. Turkish law enforcement agencies are aware of the situation and have taken action to resolve the case.
