The advanced police investigation against Spanish daniel sanchoin provisional prison since last Monday for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, enters a week in which the police can finish gathering key evidence and in which senior officials from Bangkok are expected to travel to the island of Phangan to follow the development of the case.

(Also: The inconsistencies in the statements of Daniel Sancho, the murderer of Edwin Arrieta)

The agents, who have up to 84 days to complete the investigation from their entry into the prison on the island of Samui, try to get “all possible tests” although they assure that the investigations are very advanced, in part, thanks to the collaboration of Sancho.

Versions of the Spanish media indicate that, within the framework of that investigation, it was learned that Sancho’s relatives would not travel to Thailand for security reasons.

(You can read: Edwin Arrieta wanted to move to Spain and make his relationship with Daniel Sancho ‘official’)

In the Fiesta del Verano program, for example, the journalist Ángel Leiras announced that the actor Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchales, parents of the confessed murderer, are waiting for their lawyers in Spain to receive the documentation of the case this Monday and that This Tuesday you can hear what the Thai police have to say about what happened, as they will give a press conference.

Ramón Chipirrás, criminologist and jurist hired by the Sancho family. Photo: EFE / Twitter @r_chippirras

“Everything indicated that on Wednesday he would go to jail and that would be when he could receive his first visits from relatives,” said Leiras, who assured that, despite this, Daniel Sancho’s parents would have decided not to travel to Thailand.

(Also read: These are the days of Daniel Sancho, murderer of Edwin Arrieta, in a jail in Thailand)

“According to the family spokesperson, that trip is not going to take place. Rodolfo prefers to stay in Spain,” the journalist mentioned. “Surely, for security reasons, it is better to stay here than travel to Thailand, contrary to what we all thought. That trip will be postponed over time”he added.

See also James Rodríguez: the opening date of his restaurant in Bogotá is ready According to what the family spokesperson has sent us, that trip will not take place. Rodolfo prefers to stay in Spain.

The Spanish Daniel Sancho confessed on August 5 to the crime committed on the island of Phangan (southern Thailand), where he was arrested, and has actively collaborated in the reconstruction of the events, something that could speed up the process and advance the date from the start of the trial.

(Also: Full moon party: the rumba in Thailand where Arrieta and Sancho would meet)

Sancho and Arrieta, who met last year through Instagram, had met in Phangan on August 2the day on which the murder and dismemberment of the surgeon supposedly occurred, whose remains have been found in various locations, including the sea.

The deputy director of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, will travel to Phangan this week to follow the latest developments in the case, police sources informed EFE.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE