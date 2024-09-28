The father of four children killed near Krasnoyarsk faces criminal liability

A criminal case may be opened against the father of four children who were poisoned in the village of Krasnaya Sopka in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. According to the Shot Telegram channel, they want to prosecute the man for causing death by negligence (Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

It is clarified that during repeated interrogation the man admitted that he sprayed insect repellent in all rooms and poorly ventilated the house, opening only a small window. At the same time, the 34-year-old head of the family was the only one who took a pill for stomach pain when he felt ill.

At the same time, in the main investigative department of the RF IC for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia reportedthat they are not yet considering the issue of initiating a new criminal case.

All procedural decisions will be made only after we have received all the examinations and the final conclusions of the experts Main Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia

Children may have been poisoned by insect repellent

On September 21, it became known that a family of six was poisoned after eating dinner. As a result, only an adult man and woman were saved; their four children did not survive. At first it was assumed that the Russians ate foods with an unknown toxic substance – dumplings and chicken. However, this version was later refuted.

Photo: Evgeny Pavlenko / Kommersant

The Office of Rospotrebnadzor in the Krasnoyarsk Territory reported that the results of the study showed that the products meet all mandatory requirements for sanitary and chemical indicators.

Now, the priority version is that an unidentified insect repellent enters the body of children. As the Investigative Committee of Russia said, the components of the insecticidal agent were identified by forensic chemical examination.

According to the head of the forensic department of the regional department of the RF IC, Artem Krotov, the parents of the poisoned children did not ventilate the house after spraying an insecticidal aerosol (dichlorvos) there. He clarified that during the search, two empty dichlorvos cylinders were found in the trash can, which indicates a large amount of the product was used.

The examination found that substances from the insecticide have a toxic and paralytic effect and cause gastrointestinal upset. The main version of the investigation is non-compliance with the rules for using toxic agents in everyday life, Krotov noted.

The likelihood of fatal poisoning of children with dichlorvos has been assessed

The representative of the regional investigative committee emphasized that it is too early to say that the cause of the fatal poisoning of children was dichlorvos from insects “Varan”.

Photo: Vlad Nekrasov / Kommersant

He confirmed that the components of the insecticidal agent found by experts are part of this aerosol. “But it is too early to say unequivocally that this dichlorvos was the cause of the poisoning. Maybe they [семья] have treated the house with other insecticidal agents previously. Perhaps the drug had a cumulative effect,” explained a representative of the regional IC.

According to him, one of the products could remain in the house for a long time, gradually absorbing into furniture, dishes and other household items, and then give a powerful effect after the last treatment of the house against insects.