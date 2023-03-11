The father of a tenth grader who was injured in a fight at the Novokosino school in Moscow told Izvestia about his condition after the operation on March 11.

“The operation has passed, the prognosis is not yet clear. Will we be able to meet in the near future, it is not clear. Thank you for your response and support,” the victim’s father said.

He also added that, according to doctors, the operation was difficult and took about three hours.

The Izvestia correspondent also reported that the mother of the instigator of the fight refused to communicate with reporters. However, their housemate said that the boy was calm and always diligent.

A day earlier, the schoolgirl’s father said that, together with his wife, he intended to apply to law enforcement agencies after the incident. The man noted that teenagers at the school were at enmity for several years, and there was a company in the educational institution that poisoned weaker children, including his son.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 10 at the Novokosino school in the east of the capital. The conflict between two students of the 10th grade flared up due to the fact that one insulted the parents of the other. As a result of the fight, one of the teenagers was hospitalized with a head injury.

Video of the fight has surfaced on social media. The footage shows how a teenager is severely beaten, and a school employee passing by is in no hurry to separate the teenagers. The parents of the victim accused the school of inaction. According to the boy’s father, the teachers did not call the police and did not provide the child with the necessary assistance.

School director Viktor Dyachkov told Izvestia on the same day that the conflict arose because of the correspondence of schoolchildren in a chat. Schoolchildren were separated by teachers and other children, after which an ambulance was called. Dyachkov added that the school administration is in constant contact with all participants in the fight. An official investigation is also being conducted at the educational institution.

The Investigative Committee began checking the circumstances of the beating of a student at school. The Moscow prosecutor’s office took control of the course and results of the procedural check.