The father of one of those who died on the ship Beluga Reefer in the Indian Ocean, Viktor Gordeev, admitted that his son’s death could not have been due to an accident. On Friday, July 14, Gordeev told Izvestia two versions of the tragedy received from crew members.

The ship was heading to Port Elizabeth in South Africa, after leaving the port of Durban, turbulence began. According to the first version, the boatswain did not secure the necessary ropes in advance, because they would have to be untied in a day. Because of the storm, he was worried that the ropes might be washed off the deck, so, together with three sailors, he went to the bow of the ship to tie them.

“The first wave came, it doused them. <...> They laughed at it, and then the second wave came, after which there was no time for laughter, ”said Gordeev.

So allegedly his son and the boatswain himself died. The wave broke the spine of another sailor, and the fourth “miraculously survived.”

The second version says that because of the storm, containers began to stagger. They could be thrown overboard, which would lead to the loss of cargo, so the captain ordered them to be secured. At this time, the ship was moving at maximum speed. The first wave was small, but immediately after it rolled the second – the ship for some time almost completely submerged in the water.

“Water of those who were on the deck was torn off their seats, lifted with water and scattered around the ship,” Gordeev specified.

Gordeev’s son was hit by a container, and the boatswain carried about 20 m of water – from the bow of the ship to the lid of the hold. The third sailor was able to cling to part of the ship, Gordeev did not specify how the fourth managed to escape.

The father of the deceased added that his son was going to connect his whole life with the sea. After this flight, he planned to get a diploma as a navigator. The deceased was the soul of the company, he left two small children.

“This is a great loss for all of us,” the sailor’s father concluded.

The tragedy occurred in the Indian Ocean on June 30. Two residents of Kaliningrad, a boatswain born in 1970 and a sailor born in 1990, died during a severe storm. One sailor was injured and was sent to a medical facility in South Africa.

Criminal case initiated according to part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of maritime transport, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons).