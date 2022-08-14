The father of a 10-year-old student of Moscow State University Teplyakova said that the eighth child is expected in the family

The father of 10-year-old Moscow State University student Alisa Teplyakova, Evgeny, said that his wife was pregnant with her eighth child. Posting about it appeared in his LiveJournal.

At the same time, Teplyakov announced that he was waiting for replenishment in a non-standard way: he spoke about this in a post about weighing family members and cats.

“Since journalists have nothing to write, we weighed the children and share the results. 35.7, 34, 22.5, 20.1, 19, 15.1 and Theseus sleeps. Males weigh 4 and 6.3. Cats are heavier to weigh, the error is greater. Dad weighs well over 130, under 140, mom is pregnant, ”the publication says.

Alisa Teplyakova is the youngest student of Moscow State University, on July 23 she turned 10 years old. She entered the university at the age of nine, choosing the faculty of psychology for her studies. Many experts, including members of the Human Rights Council, spoke out against her training, considering what was happening to be a dangerous experiment. Alice herself plans to graduate from Moscow State University in two years. If this happens, she will be 11 years old at the time of release.

The girl is the oldest in the family, but not the only child prodigy. So, in June 2022, her younger brother Heimdall passed the exam in mathematics at the age of eight. He passed the OGE (Basic State Exam) when he was seven years and five months old. The boy is going to enter the mekhmat.