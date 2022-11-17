A tragedy that found the truth after 9 long months. A two-year-old boy died of starvation after his father suffered a heart attack

After 9 months from the very sad episode that hit New York, the truth has emerged. The police managed to reconstruct the dynamics of the death of the two year oldDavid Conde Jr and his 59-year-old dad David Conde Senior.

To sound the alarm in February, they had been some family members. They had not been able to reach the man by telephone for more than a week and, living far away, had asked the authorities to go check.

When officers arrived, they found the house locked from the inside. So, with the help of the Fire Brigade, they forced the door and, once inside, they made the sad discovery.

The lifeless body of David Conde Senior lay on the bed and, on the floor next to him, was that of his two-year-old son. No sign of forced entry in the apartment, as well as no marks on the body of father and son.

After 9 months of the affair, medical tests have led to the truth. The 59-year-old man died following a sudden illness. The child, on the other hand, left alone in the house, is shut down by hunger.

David Conde Senior had the full custody of the minor and they lived alone, in a house in Geneva, upstate New York. No news of her mother, who seems to have abandoned them.

The story, in February, went around the world. Immediately, investigators wondered what could have happened. Finally, after 9 months, the sad reality emerged. A accidental accidentso it was defined by the authorities.

The relatives had tried to hear the man for a whole week, to make sure that he and the baby were okay. Receiving no response, which was very strange, they had begged the authorities to go to that house for a simple control. They certainly did not imagine what they would then be forced to listen to.