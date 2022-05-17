He is the sixth Juventus Under 23 player who has found minutes in the first team this year. He is owned by Udinese: last summer he arrived in Turin with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption

Paulo Dybala’s (thrilling) exit from the pitch in the 77th minute of Juventus-Lazio was also the occasion for the first team debut of Martin Palumbo, midfielder born in 2002 with the Under 23 team. He is currently owned by ‘Udinese, last summer arrived in Turin with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption: he took the field eighteen times in the Second team, between the Serie C championship and the Lega Pro Italian Cup.

PROSPECTUS – He grew up in football in Udinese, which was the quickest to take him at a very young age, burning Inter, with whom he had supported several auditions. In Friuli last year he made three appearances in the first team, one of which as a starter against Spezia. The most hoped-for projection is that he can become a full-fledged, high-level midfielder, but certain that everything will pass from the opportunities that he will have to continue to exploit to gain experience and gain awareness. The greatest curiosity of his path concerns the dual Italian-Norwegian nationality: Martin was born in Bergen, Norway, but his father is from Campania and that is why his surname is Italian, while the family lives in Friuli. He speaks four languages ​​and has a double passport: after some appearances in the Under 18 national team, he answered the call of the Norwegian Under 21 selection. See also Larcamón already appears as a candidate to replace Solari in América

YOUNG – Palumbo is the sixth Under 23 player who has found minutes in the first team this year. The most deployed so far has been Miretti, who has already collected six appearances in all for about 250 minutes. Following Soulé, with two appearances. And again De Winter and Da Graca who found their luck in the Champions League. Many others have earned the call-up, from Nicolussi Caviglia to Stramaccioni, to Zuelli, Senko and Israel. The list gets much longer with the many young Under 23 and Primavera players who during the year had the opportunity to train at Continassa, under Allegri’s orders. A way to start smelling the football of the greats, to be able to steal some secrets from established champions and continue to fuel their ambitions to reach that level through work.

May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 19:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#father #Campania #chose #Norway #Martin #Palumbo