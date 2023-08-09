The Uruguayan Police arrested this Wednesday the father-in-law of Sebastián Marset, who is accused of drug trafficking and is a fugitive from the Bolivian Justice and in turn is required by the Paraguayan authorities.

(Read here: Police rule out that the most wanted drug trafficker on the continent is in Colombia)

As detailed by the Uruguayan Ministry of the Interior, the 61-year-old man, identified only by the initials GOGG, was arrested in the town of Empalme Olmos on the outskirts of Montevideo during an operation in which Mauro García Troche, brother of Gianina García Troche, couple from Marset.

“After information and intelligence work carried out by the General Directorate for the Fight Against Organized Crime and Interpol”says a statement from the portfolio.

In addition, during the search they seized a shotgun without papers, ammunition and electronic devices.

After information and intelligence work carried out by the General Directorate for the Fight Against Organized Crime and Interpol See also Paraguay: the voting centers are now open to elect a new government

Last Monday, Uruguay and Bolivia agreed on different “lines of action” for the pursuit and capture of the Uruguayan Marset.

The Vice Minister of the Interior Regime of Bolivia, Jhonny Aguilera, told the press, after a meeting with the Minister of the Interior of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Heber, that both countries will work under three aspects such as the “military combat of effective persecution” against the “power groups that protect” Marset.

Marset has arrest warrants from Europol and Interpol in addition to being required by the Justice in Brazil and Paraguay and by the United States anti-drug agency (DEA, acronym in English).

This case is being targeted by several Bolivian institutions due to the ease with which he managed to establish himself in the country with false identity documents, found and play in a second division soccer team, and manage large amounts of money without raising suspicions. .

The Uruguayan is accused of leading an international criminal drug trafficking network and, according to journalistic sources, he is related to the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in May 2022, in Colombia.

EFE