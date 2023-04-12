Selvaggia Lucarelli’s comment on the story of little Aeneas, the newborn left in the Cradle for Life, on Easter morning

The heartbreaking story of little Aeneas, the newborn with only 7 days to live, left in the “Cradle for Life” of the Mangiagalli hospital in Milan, he is still causing controversy. There are so many people from the entertainment world who wanted to comment on the story.

After the words of Ezio Greggio, which gave rise to a great controversy, there was also the comment of the note Journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli.

Little Enea’s mother left her baby in that cradle on Easter morning. He was wrapped up in one green blanket and nearby he also left a letter in which he explained his reasons.

In that message it was written that she wanted him Well, that he was born in the hospital and was doing well. However, he just couldn’t keep it with him, so he had no other choice than leave it there.

He now has approx 10 days to change her mind and take her baby back with her. However, the Juvenile Court has already found a family willing to take care of the little one.

Newborn left in the cradle: the post of Selvaggia Lucarelli

I’m reading the articles (everywhere) about this mother who allegedly left her newborn in what is now called the Cradle for Life and was previously called the Wheel of Abandonment. A safe place connected to a hospital where you can leave a child you don’t want or can’t raise. A fair service, except that when you offer that service to prevent a mother, perhaps unable to manage the situation, perhaps frightened at the idea of ​​having to reveal herself or having to give explanations, it would be appropriate to respect silence. The silence of those who have made a decision seeking anonymity. The uproar these days is indelicate and profoundly wrong.