Sarzana, 12-year-old found lifeless in his bed by his father: he had a sudden illness in the middle of the night

A truly heartbreaking episode happened on Thursday 8 December in the province of La Spezia. A 12 year old he was found lifeless in his bed by his father, who had gone to wake him up to have breakfast together. Now it will only be further investigations to discover the cause of death.

The whole community is still upset from this sad and untimely loss. Up to that moment, his parents hadn’t noticed anything strange about him. He seemed to be fine.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late morning of Thursday 8 December. Precisely in the small town of Sarzanain the province of La Spezia.

The toddler was sleeping in his bed and up until the night before, he seemed to be in good health conditions. She greeted her parents with a smile.

The next morning, the father and mother let him sleep a little longer, having seen the day of party. However, when the man started yelling his name at him, he knew he had to go check.

He entered his room, tried to shake it, but he soon realized that he showed no signs of life. So desperate, he promptly threw the alarm to the sanitary ware, who arrived on site in a few minutes.

The doctors who arrived at the family home unfortunately could not help but ascertain his heartbreaking death. Her heart had stopped beating in the heart of the nightperhaps a sudden illness.

The investigators decided to have the autopsy on the body, so that this examination may shed light on the cause that led to the sudden loss of this child.

Giulio was well known in the small town where he lived, precisely because of his great passion for Greek myths. She had also created a podcast where he talked about it. The funeral is scheduled for today, Saturday 10th December.