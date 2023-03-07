Reddit: Father stopped giving money to daughter when he found out she worked at a strip club

47 year old user Reddit under the nickname LivingWitHorse shared the story of how he learned about the secret work of his daughter, whom he helped financially. The father admitted that having discovered what his daughter does in her free time, he stopped giving her money. In the comments, many portal users condemned his decision.

According to the man, his 22-year-old daughter is a college student and lives in a hostel. The father said that he helps her financially: the narrator noted that he agreed to pay for the girl’s car.

Recently, the hero of the story learned from a young colleague that his daughter works in a strip club. After that, a serious conversation took place between the relatives. “She said she had no plans to stay in striptease after graduation and that she just needed the money,” the narrator shared.

The father asked his daughter to find another job, but she refused. The girl explained her desire to continue working in striptease by the fact that this occupation brings her easy money, after which the relatives quarreled.

“Well, I said that since the money comes to her so easily, I will no longer pay for her car. She got upset and said it wasn’t fair because she wasn’t earning enough. I told her to deal with everything on her own, ”the man conveyed the dialogue with his daughter.

Later, the girl complained about the behavior of her father to his wife. The wife of the hero of the story was very upset with his decision and also called it dishonest that he refused to financially help his daughter after a quarrel. The behavior of the narrator was also condemned by many Reddit users. “Your daughter would not go to work in a strip club if you fully supported her during her studies,” one commenter noted. “By refusing to give her money, he is pushing her to work even harder in this industry,” another was indignant. Some also felt that the most unpleasant character in this story was a colleague of a man who decided to tell him that he saw a girl in a strip club.

