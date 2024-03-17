Tragedy in Zagarolo: the father dies, the 50-year-old son is unable to ask for help for four months

A story that has saddened the web and which comes from Zagarolo, an Italian municipality in the city of Rome. A father he died inside his home, his son with mental problems was unable to ask for help and lived with his parent's lifeless body for four months.

Nobody noticed the drama because father and son lived in one isolated rural area. It was the man's son who, after a long time, called the Carabinieri. The officers found that the 77-year-old father had been dead for four months and had always remained in his bedroom. His 50-year-old son, with mental problems, was unable to understand and manage the situation.

The house was in a state of disrepair: the father was lying in his room

The authorities, having reached the family home, found themselves in front of a situation of extreme degradation. The house was in terrible sanitary conditions, dirty food and dishes everywhere, bathrooms in a state of disrepair, rubbish, clothes in every room. And his father's lifeless body in his bedroom, almost certainly caught by a sudden illness. It is not clear how the son took his father's death, the only certain thing is that he was unable to ask for help. He had gone to live with the 77-year-old after separating from his mother.

The medical examiner, who arrived on site, has already established that there were no visible signs of violence. The most plausible hypothesis, for the moment, is that of a sudden illness. But it will only be theautopsy to establish the exact cause of death of the 77-year-old father. The latter was a former Air Force colonel.

The 50-year-old son was rescued and is now entrusted to the hands of social services of the municipality of Zagarolo. New updates are awaited after medical tests on the parent's lifeless body.

