Jumah Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi) The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation decided to sell the popular housing in one of Abu Dhabi’s areas by public auction, and to distribute the proceeds of the sale to the partners involved in the lawsuit, each in the amount of his share in the sold house.

The circumstances of the case revolve around the heirs filing a lawsuit against two partners with them in the popular dwelling, demanding the ruling to sell the property shown in the newspaper by public auction, as they own with their partners in the dwelling in Abu Dhabi the inheritance of their deceased inheritor, and they are harmed by the continuation of the communal state until they filed the lawsuit.

The court clarified that, since that was the case, and the appealed ruling was committed in its judgment to this foregoing consideration, based on this that the heirs do not have the nationality of the United Arab Emirates, and that the complaining partners of the litigants of the case did not agree with each other regarding the sale of the shares of the applicants for exit. From the ownership of the dwelling of the conflict and the termination of the state of common, and they did not ask to limit the bidding to them alone.