The father criticized for the photo with his child on social media: “I find it worrying that it bothers you”. After his answer, everyone applauded him

This story, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, features a father named Tom. The man shared a snap with his little boy and soon found himself inundated with a shower of criticism. He wanted to express his love for the little one, free on his personal social profile. But the haters are always around the corner, ready to attack anyone. We may have forgotten the saying “Who minds his own business lives 100 years?”.

But what did dad Tom publish that was so scandalous? A picture kissing her 5 year old on the lips. He has never had a problem sharing the happy moments with his family, but in the last few shots, he has been attacked by many people. Users who accused him of putting their own son in danger. Risk of disease and infection.

Fed up with not being able to share happy photos on social media, Tom decided a few days ago to answer in kind to one of the many haters.

I find it worrying that it bothers you. I will kiss my son, my 5 year old, for as long as I deem necessary and as long as he will let me. I love him to death and he is my best friend. One day he won’t want me to and he probably won’t want to have much to do with me. So for now, I’ll stick with it.

Before long, they arrived many parents in defense of the father. Everyone shared his thoughts, recounting their experiences with their children.

Maybe those people are right, even pediatricians advise not to kiss their babies on the mouth. What Tom wanted to tell everyone, however, is quite different. Sometimes you have to look and keep what you think to yourself. You can give advice to a friend, but it’s not right to criticize a man who loves his child, publicly, in front of the whole world of the web.