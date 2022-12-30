Father came up with the idea of ​​sticking labels on sweets with the inscription “for vegans” so that children do not eat it

A user with the nickname u/kdubstep came up with an original way to get children to stay away from sweets and shared it on the site Reddit. In less than a day, the publication of the man gained almost 50 thousand likes and more than a thousand comments: in the messages, mothers and fathers said that they come up with so that children do not eat too much sweets.

According to the author of the post, he printed out labels with the words “for vegans” and began to stick them on sweet dishes. As the man noted, this method works great.

The father attached a photograph to the publication, which depicts a sweet pie with the corresponding inscription. You can see that the dish was not touched.

In the comments, one of the users shared her own way to keep children away from treats. “I didn’t let my sons eat my protein bars under the pretext that they allegedly contained supplements intended exclusively for women,” she said. Another commenter wrote that he did not want to share his tapioca pudding with the children and therefore told them that it was fisheye pudding.

Another user recalled how, as a child, he bought apple pies in a store and, so that his younger sister would not eat them, told her that they were meat pies.

