The father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl found dead in August 2023, have been declared guilty of the murder of the little girl by a UK court.

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, known as the Old Bailey, in London, has said that Urfan Sharif, 42, and Beinash Batool, 30, were responsible for Sharif’s murder, in a case that horrified the United Kingdom and showed the violence that the girl suffered.

Besides, his uncle, Faisal Malik29, the father’s brother, has been found guilty of having “caused or made possible his death.”

Both the sentence and the sentences of the three defendants will be known on next tuesdayaccording to the judge, who has described the case as “extremely stressful and traumatic.” All three pleaded not guilty during the trial.









Sara Sharif’s body was found on August 10, 2023 at the family home in Woking, about 45 kilometers southwest of London, after a call from his father from Pakistanafter fleeing with his partner and his other five children.

Upon reaching Islamabad, Sharif called the British police and told them that He had hit his daughter “too much”while the autopsy showed that the girl had suffered “numerous injuries” over a long period.

Thus, the trial has also revealed that Sara Sharif’s body had 25 fractureswhich a doctor could only explain by violent and repeated blows, while the girl’s body also showed 70 hit marks or injuries.

In the interrogation during the trial, the father, a taxi driver by profession, has admitted to causing the death of his daughterafter initially denying all charges and blaming his partner.

Sharif has also acknowledged multiple fractures in the weeks leading up to Sara’s death, using a cricket bat against her, although he denied intending to kill her.

The three suspects fled to Pakistan the day before the body was discovered, leading to an international search.

Finally, after a month of reflection, they decided to return to the United Kingdom in September 2023, where they were arrested and charged.

Sara Sharif’s biological parents had separated in 2015, and the little girl initially lived with her mother, until the court decided in 2019 that they had to live with their parent.

The trial highlighted the failure of social services in the case of the girl, whose custody was taken from her mother and handed over to her father, who did not detect the violence she suffered despite warnings from her school.