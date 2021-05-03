When given badly, it is difficult for something to turn out right. This is what happened to Real Murcia in the current campaign, which will end next Sunday and will do so with the capital’s team descending to fourth category, the future Second RFEF. To the bad game, the defensive errors, the lack of success in front of the rival goal and many other factors must be added the disastrous dynamics in the Penalty shots: four out of five missed.

The maximum penalties missed won in importance for the final result of the meetings. In the first phase, the Cordoba CF took all three points from Nueva Condomina by winning 0-1 in a match in which Becerra stopped the launch of Chumbi In the final line. We had to wait for the debut in the second phase, in The line, to have a penalty in favor. But it was not taken advantage of either, Verza sent him to the stick with 0-0. The duel ended with a 1-0 victory for RB Linense. In the return match against Calderón’s, another chance. Carrillo was the pitcher, but Nacho Miras avoided that the locals get ahead. At the end of 90 minutes, 0-0.

The last Sunday, Real Murcia visited the Cádiz CF subsidiary B with the intention of adding the three points and avoiding relegation to Second RFEF. He achieved both goals, although the last one only for one more week except for several miracles. Before the first quarter of an hour, penalty signaled by the referee. Toril took command and beat Flere. A negative streak was ending from the fatal point, or so it seemed. In the minutes before the break, another maximum penalty. Verza wanted to compensate for the failure in La Línea but the goal from the subsidiary you guessed the intentions and stopped its launch. Fortunately for the Loreto team, victory did not slip away.