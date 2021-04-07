The fate of the zoo, which the Mytishchi shooter Vladimir Bardanov kept at his site, became known. The head of the peasant farm Sergei Rogozhin has already taken two animals, but difficulties arose with the rest of the animals, according to the TV channel “360”.

It turned out that Bardanov only had documents for bears. According to experts, the maintenance of such a zoo in the local area violates the law. According to lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky, the lack of documents may indicate that the animals were smuggled in.

He also noted that it is impossible to keep wild animals at home in any case, even if they tried to create conditions similar to a zoo or a circus.

In addition, the founder of the All-Russian public movement “NETOVAR” Zhanna Belousova added that the animals could be moved from the site if volunteers and stations for the fight against animal diseases were involved.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies revealed the reason for the shooter’s passion for predators. According to the source, Bardanov periodically rented out his house together with the zoo for filming. A wild boar, two tigers, a bear, a cougar, goats, guinea fowl, hens, and a peacock lived on its site.

Bardanov started shooting on the morning of Tuesday, March 30. Employees of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs came to him to check the message about his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. The 61-year-old man opened fire with a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the security forces were on his territory. Then he barricaded himself in the house and continued shooting. The siloviki began the assault. As a result, Bardanov died in a fire – he allegedly set fire to the house himself. A home zoo was found on the territory of his site.