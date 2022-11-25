Panama, Panama (Francisco Jara / Denis Roisseau) – The fate of the most trafficked sharks in the world to make fin soup, a highly desired dish in East Asia, will be decided this Friday in Panama on the final day of the summit on trade in endangered species.

The plenary of this COP19 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) will decide whether to ratify -or discard- a proposal previously approved that protect two families of sharks.

“We hope that all the proposals of Committee I will be ratified [de esta cumbre]not only the shark proposals,” Panamanian delegate Shirley Binder told AFP, after the debate was suspended on Thursday, leaving the decision for the final day of the summit.

Co-sponsored by the European Union and 15 countries, including the host of the conclave, the proposal seeks to place the 54 species of the families of the requiem sharks (Carcharhinidae) and hammerhead sharks (Sphynidae) in Annex II of CITES, of species with regulated trade.

Species with prohibited trade are included in Annex I of this Convention, which entered into force in 1975 and has established international trade rules for more than 36,000 wild species.

– Sexual appetite –

Binder, who is co-chair of the summit, affirmed that it will be “a historic decision” if the plenary ratifies what was agreed in Committee I, on November 17.

“For the first time, CITES would be handling a very large number of shark species, which would be approximately 90% of the market,” said this marine biologist to AFP.

Requiem sharks and hammerheads account for more than half of the world’s fin trade, which is centered in Hong Kong and worth about $500 million a year.

A kilo of fins can cost up to $1,000 in East Asian markets. According to popular belief, fin soup is used to slow down aging, improve appetite, aid memory and stimulate sexual desire.

The plenary must also ratify whether the family of guitar rays (Rhinobatidae) and several species of freshwater rays (Potamotrygon) are placed in Annex II.

It must also resolve other proposals accepted by Committee I on crocodiles, frogs, turtles and other species from around the world.

The fate of the world’s most trafficked sharks is decided at a summit in Panama / Photo: AFP

– ‘Turquoise politics’ –

Plenary began debating the 52 proposals on the agenda on Thursday, but disagreements between the EU and African nations over hippos prolonged the discussion, leading to the crucial decision on sharks being postponed to the next day.

Despite the delay, Latin American delegates and conservation experts trust that the plenary will ratify the decision to protect sharks, taken by Committee I eight days ago.

“This proposal is in line with the ‘turquoise foreign policy’ of President Gabriel Boric,” which promotes the protection of the oceans and the sustainable use of biodiversity, Chilean delegate on fisheries issues, Ricardo Sáez, told AFP.

If the plenary ratifies this initiative, “Chilean artisanal fishermen will not see their activities affected,” said Sáez.

The NGOs Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), MarViva, and other organizations that are observers at the summit that began on November 14, have sought to raise awareness of the need to protect sharks.

The world is “in the midst of a major shark extinction crisis,” as they are the “second most endangered group of vertebrates on the planet,” Luke Warwick, director of shark protection at WCS, told AFP.

“Panama’s leadership set the ambitious tone at this conference, spearheading an innovative proposal that ensures the majority of shark species receive CITES protection,” said Matthew Collis, IFAW Vice President of Conservation.

– The star and the mascot –

Shirley Binder was in charge of presenting to Committee I the arguments for the protection of sharks in a bitter debate that lasted almost three hours, a record for a CITES summit.

Her eloquence catapulted her to become the star of this conclave, which is attended by delegates from 183 countries and the EU.

During that harsh debate, the tables of many countries and NGOs displayed stuffed sharks, which became a sort of mascot for the summit.

After protracted discussion, Committee I approved the protection of the requiem sharks with 75% of the vote (67% was needed), which calmed the dust.

This led to the debate on hammerhead sharks lasting a few minutes and this initiative being approved by consensus in the Committee, which has the same number of members as the plenary.

In the heated discussion in the Committee, Japan proposed restricting protection to 19 species of requiem shark and Peru delisting the blue shark. However, both suggestions were rejected in separate votes.