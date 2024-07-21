AP: Kamala Harris Will Be Able to Manage Biden Campaign Funds

Tens of millions of dollars raised for US President Joe Biden’s election campaign could go to Vice President Kamala Harris if she replaces Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, experts have said. transmits Associated Press (AP) agency.

It is noted that she will be able to control the fate of the money, since the campaign account was registered in the names of Biden and Harris. According to the latest data, the current election campaign has $91 million at its disposal. At the same time, experts fear that the Democrats risk losing almost all donations if Harris remains a vice presidential candidate or leaves the presidential race.

On Sunday, July 21, Joe Biden decided to drop out of the presidential race. The American leader will remain in office until the end of his term and will focus on fulfilling his duties. On the same day, it became known that Vice President Kamala Harris would run for the Democratic Party nomination.