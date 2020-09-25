A friend of the missing Chinese journalist, Chen Qiushi, who revealed the truth about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, spoke about his fate. According to the man, the journalist was forcibly placed under quarantine, writes “BBC”.

An acquaintance of Quixi posted a video on YouTube in which he spoke about the condition of his comrade. According to him, the journalist is in “good health”, but is still under the supervision of the government. However, he does not disclose where Quxi has been since February.

A human rights lawyer, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed to the South China Morning Post that Quxi is currently under strict government surveillance. He also added that the reporter lives with his parents.

“Since the authorities decided not to prosecute him, it is actually illegal to continue to keep him under close surveillance,” the lawyer added.

BBC reporters note that around the same time as Quxi, two more people went missing: a Chinese businessman and a reporter Li Zehua, who also reported on the outbreak of the coronavirus. The publication associates their disappearance with an attempt by the Chinese authorities to suppress coverage of the pandemic.

The first information about the missing appeared in April. Then Jiehua released a video in which he described what happened to him in February. After the news of the coronavirus outbreak was published, police officers and people in protective suits came to him and took him to the local police station. They launched an investigation into the journalist’s charges of disturbing public order, but later suspended the case. Nevertheless, Jiehua was forced to sit in quarantine for some time. After that, the man gave his gadgets to a friend, and spent the next weeks in his hometown. However, he was under constant surveillance by the authorities.

Prior to journalism, Chen Quixi was a human rights lawyer. He then began covering the Hong Kong protests in August 2019. He later claimed that the Chinese authorities began to intimidate him after returning to the mainland. His social media accounts with over 700,000 followers have been deleted.