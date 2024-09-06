Saldo: Kakhovka Reservoir Becomes Swampy Area After Destruction of Hydroelectric Power Station

The Kakhovka Reservoir became a swampy area after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station (HPP) of the same name. The fate of the facility was revealed by the Governor of the Kherson Region Volodymyr Saldo in a conversation with RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

“The Dnieper remains in its natural banks, and the Kakhovka Reservoir does not exist because the dam that was built in Novaya Kakhovka has been destroyed. The entire part that was under the reservoir is now a swampy, silted area,” Saldo said.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station located in the Kherson region was destroyed on June 6, 2023. Dozens of people became victims of the dam break, which also led to an environmental disaster. The total damage from the incident is estimated at up to hundreds of billions of rubles. The attack on the hydroelectric power station was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, presumably from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.